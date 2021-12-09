Update: Body found on Danville's Riverwalk Trail; police investigate as suicide

The man found dead Thursday morning along the Riverwalk Trail in Danville near the S-curves at River Street died by suicide, according to police.

The victim, a 25-year-old Pittsylvania County resident, was found at about 11:50 a.m. Thursday.

"By all indications, it was, unfortunately, a tragic suicide," Danville Police Department Capt. Steve Richardson told the Danville Register & Bee at the police station Thursday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Danville police do not provide the names of suicide victims, he said.

The body was likely found just minutes after the suicide occurred, Richardson said, declining to provide any more details about the man's death.

Danville Police Department Lt. John Pulley would not provide any details at the scene but reassured the public.

“There is no perceived danger at this point, no concern for public safety,” he said just before the body was removed from next to a tree facing the Dan River.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.