Update: Body found on Danville's Riverwalk Trail; police investigate as suicide
featured
DANVILLE

Update: Body found on Danville's Riverwalk Trail; police investigate as suicide

Body at Riverwalk Trail

Police believe a 25-year-old Pittsylvania County man whose body was found Thursday next to a tree along the Danville Riverwalk Trail died by suicide.  

 John R. Crane, Register & Bee

The man found dead Thursday morning along the Riverwalk Trail in Danville near the S-curves at River Street died by suicide, according to police.

The victim, a 25-year-old Pittsylvania County resident, was found at about 11:50 a.m. Thursday.

"By all indications, it was, unfortunately, a tragic suicide," Danville Police Department Capt. Steve Richardson told the Danville Register & Bee at the police station Thursday afternoon.

Danville police do not provide the names of suicide victims, he said.

The body was likely found just minutes after the suicide occurred, Richardson said, declining to provide any more details about the man's death.

Danville Police Department Lt. John Pulley would not provide any details at the scene but reassured the public.

“There is no perceived danger at this point, no concern for public safety,” he said just before the body was removed from next to a tree facing the Dan River.

