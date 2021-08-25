UPDATE: Danville suspect arrested after gunfire rings out in shopping center

Danville police have arrested a 22-year-old suspect after gunfire erupted at a shopping center Wednesday afternoon, but authorities stressed it was not a random act of violence.

It was about 4:30 p.m. when officers responded to a call at Nordan Shopping Center at 211 Nordan Drive, police wrote in a news release.

“An occupied vehicle was the intended target and was struck by gunfire while fleeing the scene,” the release stated. “One store front was struck by a single bullet as well.”

There were no injures in the shooting.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police have identified Jimel Deshawn Southern as the suspect. He was located at a home on Arnett Boulevard at about 1 a.m. Thursday and taken into custody without incident.

“Southern knew the intended victims and this is not a random act of violence,” authorities wrote in the release.

Following the incident, officers visited businesses in the center to let workers and customers know the scene was safe.

Southern has been charged with two counts of attempted malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.