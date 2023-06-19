The inmate who escaped Saturday from the Danville Adult Detention Center was captured Monday, Danville authorities reported.

Nicholas Spence disappeared from a work detail on the facility’s grounds at 1000 South Boston Road, according to police.

He was found in Pittsylvania County by the Danville Police Department with help from members of the Virginia State Police. It was not immediately clear when Spence was located, but authorities announced his capture shortly after 6 p.m. Monday.

Department spokesperson Matt Bell would not say how many inmates were on the work detail when he escaped when asked earlier in the day by the Register & Bee.

“This is an ongoing investigation and we cannot get into any further details,” Bell told the Danville Register & Bee on Monday.

Officers discovered Spence, 40, missing at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Incarcerated on a shoplifting charge, Spence “walked away from a work crew cutting grass,” Danville police reported in a news release. He was last seen in the U.S. 58 east area.

Now facing a charge of escaping custody without force, he’s being held in Danville City Jail, police reported.

“The Danville Police Department wishes to thank the community for their tips and assistance in this case,” police wrote in a news release.