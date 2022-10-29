UPDATE: One killed in shooting at Danville Mall

A customer at Hibbett Sports in Danville Mall was killed in a Saturday evening shooting, the Danville Police Department reported.

It was about 7:15 p.m. when a suspect pulled out a gun and shot the unidentified victim, who was shopping at the store, a news release stated. The suspect — only described by police as a black man — then ran from the scene.

The victim was taken by emergency personnel from the scene with what police said was life-threatening injuries.

Moments after issuing a statement, police put out an update saying the victim had died, making this a homicide investigation now.

"This appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no public safety concern at this time," police wrote in the news release. "To ensure the safety of mall patrons, the DPD searched store by store and released patrons upon completion of the search."

Police released a photo taken from a security camera and are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

No further details were immediately revealed.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Danville Police Department. Residents may call patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. In addition, people may approach any officer, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov or use the crime tips app CARE.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward, police said.