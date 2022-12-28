Update: Police arrest suspect in Danville robbery

Danville police arrested a 41-year-old suspect in connection with a Wednesday morning robbery of a convenience store in North Danville.

It was shortly after 8 a.m. when officers responded to the call at Sunrise in the 2200 block of North Main Street, a news release stated.

A man came into the store, flashed a gun and then took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, police reported. The suspect then ran off from the store.

There were no injuries reported during the robbery. Police didn't provide any other details of the incident.

By late afternoon, authorities announced the arrest of Isaac Jerome Graham. He's facing 10 charges including robbery, burglary and grand larceny.

Anyone who has information on the robbery is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. Residents also may use social media or the crime tips app CARE to contact authorities.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.