Update: Police capture suspect in Danville shooting

Danville authorities have arrested a 21-year-old suspect wanted in a Monday evening shooting.

It was about 8:40 p.m. when officers responded to Woodside Village Apartments at 1321 Piney Forest Road — in the area of the D building — for reports of someone being shot, a news release reported.

Police found a 24-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound.

“The officers provided medical assistance and the victim was ultimately [transported] to a medical facility for further treatment, with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries,” police wrote in the release.

After an investigation, police filed charges against Terry West Jr., of Danville, including malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“He was last seen running from the shooting scene on foot and still armed with a handgun,” police said. “Mr. West should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Police found West on Tuesday afternoon following a brief foot pursuit. He was taken to the Danville City Jail.

Anyone with information may call patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. In addition, residents may approach any officer and use social media, email —crimetips@danvilleva.gov — or the crime tips app CARE.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.