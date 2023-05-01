Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly shooting early Monday morning at an apartment complex in Danville.

It was shortly after midnight when officers responded to Woodside Village Apartments in the 1300 block of Piney Forest Road.

When they arrived, they found Marcus Hairston, 37.

"Officers administered CPR upon finding Hairston, but he was pronounced dead at the scene," police wrote in a news release.

Another person suffered injuries described as non-life threatening at the scene.

Later, authorities were alerted that a third victim arrived at Sovah Health-Danville with a gunshot wound also described as non-life threatening.

A news release stated police are "pursuing several persons of interest."

The Danville Police Department is planning a H.E.A.R.T. (Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma) Walk at 4 p.m. Monday at Woodside Village. Officers will walk through the area and talk with community members.

"The goal of H.E.A.R.T. walks is to express to the community the police department cares about their well-being," the release stated. "The walks are conducted not to discover more information on the investigation, but to check in on our residents."

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.