UPDATE: Police locate vehicle suspected in deadly hit-and-run in Danville

Danville police continue to investigate a Saturday evening hit-and-run crash that left a 74-year-old Danville man dead.
It was about 9:30 p.m. when officers responded to the area of West Main Street near Lady Astor Street. The victim was taken to Sovah Health-Danville and pronounced dead, police reported in a news release.
Police are withholding the victim's identify while trying to locate family members for notification.
By Sunday afternoon, authorities had found what they believe to be a vehicle suspected in the fatal hit-and-run, thanks to a call from a resident. Earlier in the day, police asked for the public's help in the investigation.
Officers are still looking for surveillance video from the timeframe just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
"Anyone who may have seen or heard the accident is also asked to please contact the police department," police wrote in a news release. "If you were traveling in the West Main Street at Lady Astor Street just before 9:31 PM and feel that you may have struck something but did not stop for whatever reason, we ask that you please reach out to the police department."
Police did not disclose any details on a potential suspect.
The vehicle police suspect was involved in the crash as been impounded for processing, a news release reported. The investigation is still "very active," authorities said.
"The police department would like to say 'thank you!' to the community members who have shared the media and social media releases to help locate video surveillance, provided video, and those who have called to help this investigation," officials wrote in a Sunday afternoon update.
Anyone with information may contact the non-emergency dispatch line at 434-799-5111, the patrol office at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. Also, residents may use social media accounts, messenger on Facebook or use the crime tips app CARE.
Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.