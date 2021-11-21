UPDATE: Police locate vehicle suspected in deadly hit-and-run in Danville

Danville police continue to investigate a Saturday evening hit-and-run crash that left a 74-year-old Danville man dead.

It was about 9:30 p.m. when officers responded to the area of West Main Street near Lady Astor Street. The victim was taken to Sovah Health-Danville and pronounced dead, police reported in a news release.

Police are withholding the victim's identify while trying to locate family members for notification.

By Sunday afternoon, authorities had found what they believe to be a vehicle suspected in the fatal hit-and-run, thanks to a call from a resident. Earlier in the day, police asked for the public's help in the investigation.

Officers are still looking for surveillance video from the timeframe just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Anyone who may have seen or heard the accident is also asked to please contact the police department," police wrote in a news release. "If you were traveling in the West Main Street at Lady Astor Street just before 9:31 PM and feel that you may have struck something but did not stop for whatever reason, we ask that you please reach out to the police department."

Police did not disclose any details on a potential suspect.