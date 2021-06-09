UPDATE: Police name person of interest in Danville robberies

The Danville Police Department is investigating back-to-back robberies Wednesday afternoon at two different stores in the city.

The first happened at about 12:25 p.m. at the Family Dollar on North Main Street. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cashier, police wrote in a news release.

The second occurred about 30 minutes later at the Dollar General on West Main Street. A third robbery attempt also happened Wednesday, but Danville police did not disclose the location.

Based on surveillance video, police believe the same suspect held up both stores. Authorities describe the suspect as a Black man with a beard in his late 40s or 50s. He was wearing dark-colored shorts, a dark shirt with a mask covering his nose and mouth, police reported.

Police announced Wednesday afternoon they were searching for Donzel Coles, 54, as a person of interest in the robberies. Coles already is wanted out of Pittsylvania County on charges of burglary and petty larceny, police said.

The suspect was driving a mid-1990s white Buick.