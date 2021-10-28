UPDATE: Police search for suspect in Danville homicide, plan walk in neighborhood after deadly shooting

The Danville Police Department planned to host a H.E.A.R.T. (Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma) walk on Friday afternoon. Officers were set to meet at the intersection of Bradley Road and Carver Drive and then move door-to-door through the neighborhood.

The department does this following a traumatic event to give residents an update on what happened and answer any questions they may have. It's a collaborative between the Danville Police Department and the Danville-Pittsylvania County Community Services mental health experts.

"All efforts will be made to reduce fear and anxiety for the neighborhood after this traumatic event, including offering the services of the trained behavioral health staff involved in the walk or follow-up if needed," police wrote in a news release.

Police also are asking residents of the Bradley Road community — and surrounding areas — who may have video surveillance cameras to contact the Danville Police Department.

Anyone with information may call police at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000 or use social media accounts. In addition, residents may use the crime tips app CARE. Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.