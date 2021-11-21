UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Danville

A Danville resident has been charged in a hit-and-run that left a 74-year-old Danville man dead Saturday evening.

Willie Junior Coles, 44, is facing charges of felony hit-and-run and possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon, authorities announced Sunday evening.

It was about 9:30 p.m. Saturday when officers responded to the area of West Main Street near Lady Astor Street. The victim was taken to Sovah Health-Danville and pronounced dead, police reported in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

By Sunday afternoon, authorities had found what they believe to be a vehicle suspected in the fatal hit-and-run, thanks to a call from a resident. Earlier in the day, police asked for the public’s help in the investigation.

The vehicle police suspect was involved in the crash has been impounded for processing, a news release reported.

As of Sunday evening, police were still withholding the victim’s identify while trying to locate family members for notification.

“The police department would like to say ‘thank you!’ to the community members who have shared the media and social media releases to help locate video surveillance, provided video, and those who have called to help this investigation,” officials wrote in a Sunday afternoon update.