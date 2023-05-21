A suspect is in custody after a 16-year-old died in a Sunday afternoon shooting, the Danville Police Department reports.

It was about 2 p.m. when officers responded to Purdum Woods Apartments in the 1500 block of Richmond Boulevard.

Police found a 16-year-old at the K building dead from a gunshot wound, authorities reported. A 19-year-old also was hit by gunfire, but those injuries aren't considered life-threatening, police said.

Kyon Marquez Herbin, 20, is facing charges of second-degree murder and malicious wounding in the incident. Police said he was arrested in Burlington, North Carolina, where he awaits extradition to Danville.

A Virginia law prohibits law enforcement agencies from releasing the identity of juvenile victims.

This marks the fourth homicide in Danville this year and the third this month alone.

Just a week ago, authorities responded to a call of shots fired at about 11 p.m. May 14 in the 700 block of Hughes Street. When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Randy Lamar Womack, of Danville, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police wrote in a news release.

Womack was taken to Sovah Health-Danville where he was pronounced dead.

Omar Rashad Chandler, 34, of Danville, is facing a charge of second-degree murder following that slaying.

Danville Police Capt. Keith Thompson said last week that incident wasn't a random act of violence. Instead, it was “targeted, specific to the individual that received the gunfire.”

On May 1, 37-year-old Marcus Hairston died in a shooting at Woodside Village Apartments.

Two individuals — labeled as “persons of interest” — are in custody in connection with that incident. Both people are being held on unrelated charges, authorities reported earlier this month.

Danville police officers responded to Woodside Village Apartments in the 1300 block of Piney Forest Road in the early morning hours May 1.

When they arrived, they found Hairston shot. Officers administered CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in that incident.

That homicide also wasn't labeled as a "random act of violence." It was between two groups of people, Danville Police Capt. Keith Thompson told the Register & Bee earlier this month.

Members of the Danville Police Department planned a H.E.A.R.T. Walk at 4 p.m. Monday in Purdum Woods. The walks — Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma — are held in areas of recent violence as a way for officers to engage with the community impacted and let neighbors know of resources available. These gatherings aren't intended as part of a crime investigation.

Anyone who has information on Sunday's shooting may contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.