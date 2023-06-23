A Danville man is in custody facing a second-degree murder charge in a Thursday evening deadly shooting in Danville.

The Danville Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Washington Street for a call of shots fired at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

Arriving officers found Joe Arnold Martin, 43, inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

"Officers performed CPR on the victim until the Danville Life Saving Crew arrived," police wrote in a news release.

Martin was transported to Sovah Health-Danville where he was pronounced dead.

"This incident does not appear to be a random act," police wrote.

By Friday morning, police announced the arrest of 35-year-old Demetrius Agee Townes. In addition to the murder count, Townes is charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

"At this time, no other suspects are being sought," police noted in the release.

Townes is being held in the Danville City Jail under no bond.

This marks the fifth homicide of the year and comes amid a period of increased gun violence in Danville. Danville police note that all five homicides this year have been "cleared by arrest."

Officials are planned what's known as a A H.E.A.R.T. Walk Friday afternoon on Washington Street. The walks — Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma — come after after violence in an area. The goal isn’t to collected more details on a crime, but instead check with the residents and provide resources to cope with the tragedy.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov or use the crime tips app CARE.