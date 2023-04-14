The Danville Police Department is investigating two Friday afternoon robberies involving the same suspects, authorities report.

The first happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. at Dollar General located in the 4500 block of Westover Drive.

“A male victim was robbed at Dollar General Friday afternoon in the parking lot,” police wrote in a news release. “The suspects took the victim’s phone and wallet with an undisclosed amount of cash.”

The second robbery occurred at Martinizing Dry Cleaning on North Market Street in downtown Danville. Thats where police said the cash register was stolen with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspects are described as two men; one was wearing a hoodie and the other had on a “puffy jacket” with a hood.

It wasn’t immediately clear if a weapon was used in either incident.

“All the information that we are disseminating right now is in the press release,” Matt Bell, a spokesperson for the police department, told the Register & Bee when asked if a firearm was involved in the robberies.

Robbery is generally defined as larceny by force or threat. That can include physical force or displaying a weapon.

Authorities announced Friday night the vehicle they believe was involved — identified as a “gray Genesis with temporary North Carolina tags” — was located in Durham, North Carolina.

"Investigators are currently working with the Durham Police Department," police said in the release. "The investigation remains ongoing."

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.