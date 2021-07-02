UPDATED: Missing N.C. 1-year-old found safe after Amber Alert; suspect in custody

12:15 P.M. UPDATE: A missing 1-year-old from North Carolina has been located in Danville and is safe, and his father was taken into custody, The (Roxboro, N.C.) Courier-Times reported early Friday afternoon.
The Person County Sheriff's Office told the newspaper that Gabriel Newman was safe.
Danville Police Department Capt. Richard Chivvis declined to confirm if the child and suspect were found in Danville, instead referring the Register & Bee to the Person County Sheriff's Office.
This story will be updated.
PREVIOUS STORY: Danville police helped in a search for a missing North Carolina 1-year-old after an Amber Alert was issued for the child and suspect last seen heading toward the city on Thursday.
The Person County (N.C.) Sheriff's Office is still searching for Gabriel Newman, a Black child with black hair and brown eyes, the Amber Alert stated.
He was last seen wearing a black-and-white Nike outfit and shorts with a black-and-white Nike logo.
Police identified the suspect in the abduction as Gregory Wendell Newman. He's described as a Black man about 6-feet tall, weighing 190 pounds with dreadlocks and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a dollar sign over the right eye, love and hate tattooed over the left and right hand, and a tattoo of the letter G on the right arm, the alert said.
The alert did not disclose the suspect's relationship with the child.
Danville Police Department Capt. Richard Chivvis said investigators did not find Gabriel or Gregory Newman in Danville.
“We cooperated with Person County officials and checked several locations during the night in Danville based on information they provided and did not locate the man or child,” Chivvis said Friday morning. “At this point, that’s all the information we have.”
Authorities did not reveal if Danville was thought to be a destination for the suspect.
The suspect was last seen wearing a white shirt with fire flames and light-colored jeans. He also had a "scarf over his dreads," the alert said.
The suspect and child were last observed traveling on N.C. 57 toward Danville on Thursday afternoon in a 2015 black Volkswagen Passat with North Carolina tags TDL8320.
The Amber Alert — a system for rapidly publicizing the disappearance of a child — did not provide photos, but The (Roxboro, N.C.) Courier-Times shared a picture of the missing child and suspect with the Register & Bee.
Anyone with information should call 911 or the Person County Sheriff's Office at 336-597-0500.