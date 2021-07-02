UPDATED: Missing N.C. 1-year-old found safe after Amber Alert; suspect in custody

12:15 P.M. UPDATE: A missing 1-year-old from North Carolina has been located in Danville and is safe, and his father was taken into custody, The (Roxboro, N.C.) Courier-Times reported early Friday afternoon.

The Person County Sheriff's Office told the newspaper that Gabriel Newman was safe.

Danville Police Department Capt. Richard Chivvis declined to confirm if the child and suspect were found in Danville, instead referring the Register & Bee to the Person County Sheriff's Office.

This story will be updated.

PREVIOUS STORY: Danville police helped in a search for a missing North Carolina 1-year-old after an Amber Alert was issued for the child and suspect last seen heading toward the city on Thursday.

The Person County (N.C.) Sheriff's Office is still searching for Gabriel Newman, a Black child with black hair and brown eyes, the Amber Alert stated.

He was last seen wearing a black-and-white Nike outfit and shorts with a black-and-white Nike logo.