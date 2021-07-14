 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Store manager shot in Danville; employee held as suspect
breaking

UPDATED: Store manager shot in Danville; employee held as suspect

  • Updated
Shooting

Danville police investigate a shooting Wednesday afternoon at American Freight Furniture Mattress Appliance on Riverside Drive.

 John R. Crane, Register & Bee

Update

WATCH NOW: 'Scary, definitely scary.' Employee in custody after manager is shot inside Danville store.

A manager of American Freight Furniture Mattress Appliance on Riverside Drive was shot Wednesday afternoon in Danville.

A suspect — an employee at the store — was in custody, said Capt. Richard Chivvis. Three officers chased down the suspect who was apprehended behind the nearby AutoZone.

The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, Chivvis said. The victim was alert and transported to the hospital.

Police called this "an isolated incident between two individuals."

The shooting was reported at 2:24 p.m. and occurred inside the store, police reported.

A small-caliber firearm was recovered, Chivvis said.

This story will be updated.

