UPDATED: Store manager shot in Danville; employee held as suspect

A manager of American Freight Furniture Mattress Appliance on Riverside Drive was shot Wednesday afternoon in Danville.

A suspect — an employee at the store — was in custody, said Capt. Richard Chivvis. Three officers chased down the suspect who was apprehended behind the nearby AutoZone.

The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, Chivvis said. The victim was alert and transported to the hospital.

Police called this "an isolated incident between two individuals."

The shooting was reported at 2:24 p.m. and occurred inside the store, police reported.

A small-caliber firearm was recovered, Chivvis said.

This story will be updated.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.