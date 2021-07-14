UPDATED: Store manager shot in Danville; employee held as suspect

Update
WATCH NOW: 'Scary, definitely scary.' Employee in custody after manager is shot inside Danville store.
A manager of American Freight Furniture Mattress Appliance on Riverside Drive was shot Wednesday afternoon in Danville.
A suspect — an employee at the store — was in custody, said Capt. Richard Chivvis. Three officers chased down the suspect who was apprehended behind the nearby AutoZone.
The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, Chivvis said. The victim was alert and transported to the hospital.
Police called this "an isolated incident between two individuals."
The shooting was reported at 2:24 p.m. and occurred inside the store, police reported.
A small-caliber firearm was recovered, Chivvis said.
This story will be updated.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
John Crane
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.