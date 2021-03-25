UPDATED: Wanted Danville man shot in confrontation with law enforcement in Ohio

A Danville man wanted for robbery and other offenses in the city was shot during a confrontation with federal law enforcement officers Wednesday evening in Ohio.

The suspect, Aaron Pierre Thomas, 33, is in critical condition, a news release from the Danville Police Department said, and a U.S. marshal also was wounded during the incident, the Canton Repository newspaper reported.

The shootings occurred near a series of apartments and row houses called Mahoning Manor, the newspaper reported, where a news conference by the U.S. Marshals Service, Canton police and other law enforcement presented what had happened during the shootout.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the Canton Police SWAT team and Stark County sheriff's deputies went to serve the out-of-state warrant and were met with gunfire, the newspaper reported.

Thomas was hiding out at a friend's apartment in Canton, the newspaper reported, and DPD's release said he had attempted to break out a window in a two-story house as officers approached.

Thomas fled out the front door of the house and fired at officers, who returned gunfire after one was hit, police said.