Verdict still out on impact of jury sentencing change, but Southside prosecutors worried it'll tax judicial system

Letting citizens recommend sentences provides an indicator of what a community will tolerate, he added.

"It's also a good barometer as to what your community is going to accept," Nester said. "When you take that away from the citizens, you're essentially saying, 'we no longer trust you to do this.'"

Also, with the increase in jury trials, "this will lead to docket, prosecutors, and public defenders being overwhelmed with more juries," Newman said.

"It takes more preparation, time and work to do a jury trial," he said. "It also will cause more citizens to be called into court to serve as jury members at an even more frequent basis."

In an Oct. 24, 2020, article from The Associated Press, Morrissey said that under the current system, many people charged with crimes in Virginia are so fearful of getting a severe sentence from a jury that they often accept a plea deal from prosecutors that includes a longer sentence than they would typically get from a judge.

In fiscal year 2019, sentences handed down by juries went above sentencing guidelines 37% of the time, and in 2018, juries exceeded sentencing guidelines nearly 50% of the time, the Associated Press reported, citing annual reports by the Virginia Criminal Sentencing Commission.