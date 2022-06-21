Virginia State Police charge N.C. suspect in fatal Pittsylvania County hit-and-run

Officials with the Virginia State Police have charged a North Carolina suspect in a fatal hit-and-run last week in Pittsylvania County.

Mckinley Thorpe Jr. of Roxboro, North Carolina, is facing a felony count of failure to stop at the scene of a traffic crash, Corinne N. Geller a spokesperson with the Virginia State Police, announced Wednesday afternoon.

Geller told the Register & Bee she did not know the age of the suspect.

He was arrested Friday without incident and is being held in the Pittsylvania County Jail.

Thorpe is charged in connection with incident that left a Danville woman dead and injured another while they were pushing a disabled SUV on U.S. 58 in Pittsylvania County.

The incident happened shortly after 9:15 p.m. June 15 less than a mile east of Clarks Mill Road, according to the Virginia State Police.

Authorities said a 2004 Honda CR-V had become disabled when heading west along U.S. 58.

Lenise K. Snead, 62, of Danville, and another woman only identified as a 33-year-old from Ringgold started pushing the CR-V in the right travel lane.

That’s when they were both hit from behind by a 2021 Honda Accord.

“Both vehicles ended up off the right side of the highway,” Corinne N. Geller, a spokesperson for the Virginia State Police, wrote in a news release. “The driver of the Accord then fled the scene on foot.”

Snead died on the scene. The other woman was taken to an unidentified hospital for treatment of what Geller described as serious injuries.