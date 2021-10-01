Virginia Supreme Court refuses to hear appeal of ruling upholding uranium mining ban

In that ruling last year, Judge Chadwick Dotson described the lawsuit, which had originally been filed in 2015 before finally going to a multi-day trial, as “one last effort” by Virginia Uranium and other companies to utilize their property.

An assessment in 2012 found nearly 120 million tons of uranium ore are in the land under Coles Hill. From that, roughly 132 million pounds of actual uranium could be extracted — which at the time would have be worth an estimated $427 million if no moratorium were in place. The moratorium means “the mineral state is worth exponentially less,” Dotson wrote.

In 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling that upheld the ability of Virginia or any other state to ban uranium drilling even though the federal Atomic Energy Act allows it with significant regulation.

The Wise County lawsuit argued the government unconstitutionally took their private property without a compelling government interest, and the action they did take was overbearing.

Dotson conceded the point that significant economic damage did occur through the state’s moratorium on uranium mining, which has been in place since 1983, but he concluded “the greater harm would be against the people” if it were to be lifted now.

“Even the highest rights cannot be used in a vacuum; we are not solitary creatures. Our actions impact those around us, and sometimes those actions must be hemmed in so as to protect others,” he wrote.

