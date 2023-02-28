Video surveillance footage shows the suspect at the scene where Dale Marie Jones was beaten to death Sunday at the Astoria Hotel in Danville.

The man accused in the homicide, 49-year-old Avery Demetrie Kirby, told police he struck the victim, according to a criminal complaint filed in Danville General District Court.

“Kirby had history with the victim and was seen on surveillance video that placed him at the crime scene,” according to a search warrant filed in Danville Circuit Court.

Danville police responded to the Astoria Hotel at 3020 Riverside Drive on Sunday afternoon for a well-being check. Jones, 61, was found dead in Room 110, with what investigators described as a “blunt object” near her body, according to a search warrant.

“Upon arrival, the female appeared to have been beaten to death with a blunt object,” the search warrant states.

The suspect admitted to striking Jones with his hands and then a wooden object located at the scene, according to the criminal complaint.

“The accused stated that he knew the victim was dead and left the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival,” the criminal complaint states.

A relative of the victim identified Kirby as being in the room just before police arrived, according to the criminal complaint.

“Investigators interviewed a cooperating family member and showed a photo that was obtained from security footage at the hotel and that family member identified the suspect as Avery Kirby,” a separate search warrant stated.

However, the search warrant does not specify whether the family member was related to the victim or the suspect.

Kirby was picked up in a black SUV that was located at 1018 Vicar Road, following the incident, according to a search warrant. A criminal complaint identifies Kirby as a resident at the address.

He faces a second-degree murder charge and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10:15 a.m. May 1 in Danville General District Court.

Sunday’s death marks the first homicide in Danville this year. There were seven each in 2022 and 2021.

Anyone who has information on Sunday’s death is asked to contact the Danville Police Department. Residents may call patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. In addition, people may approach any officer to provide information or reach out via social media or email at crimetips@danvilleva.gov. Police also encourage the use of the crime tips app CARE.