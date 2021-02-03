WATCH NOW: 21-year-old Danville man found dead in street Wednesday afternoon

Jaylan Fitzgerald, who graduated from Dan River High School in Pittsylvania County, was found dead in the 600 block of Cabell Street on Wednesday afternoon.
The 21-year-old attended college and worked in Franklin County.
"It's a terrible loss," said his grandfather, Tony Reese, during an interview on Cabell Street about an hour and a half after the incident. "He was good. He played ball."
He played football and other sports while at Dan River and he attended Norfolk State University at the time of his death. He was taking classes online and working in Franklin County, Reese said.
Danville police are investigating the shooting.
A resident called 911 at about 3:15 p.m. about a man lying in street with what the caller thought was a gunshot wound, Danville police reported.
No other details were provided Wednesday.
"We don't have any suspect information to release right now," said Danville Police Department spokesman Capt. Richard Chivvis.
Police and EMS arrived and found Fitzgerald, of Danville, dead and his injuries were consistent with gunshot wounds, police reported.
Investigators canvassed the neighborhood and crime scene and collected evidence, interviewing people gathered along the street.
Yellow crime scene tape blocked off part a section of Cabell Street at the area starting at Beauregard Street.
About 15-20 friends and relatives stood in stunned silence while others talked quietly among themselves. Some hugged and sobbed into each others' shoulders.
Fitzgerald had just become a father two or three days ago, Reese said.
"He was a good person," he said. "He never got in no trouble."
This marks the second homicide of the year in Danville.
Anyone with information may contact police at 434-793-0000 or the crime tips app CARE.