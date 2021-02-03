WATCH NOW: 21-year-old man found dead in Danville street Wednesday afternoon

Jaylan Fitzgerald, who graduated from Dan River High School in Pittsylvania County, was found dead in the 600 block of Cabell Street on Wednesday afternoon.

The 21-year-old attended college and worked in Franklin County.

"It's a terrible loss," said his grandfather, Tony Reese, during an interview on Cabell Street about an hour and a half after the incident. "He was good. He played ball."

He played football and other sports while at Dan River and he attended Norfolk State University at the time of his death. He was taking classes online and working in Franklin County, Reese said.

Danville police are investigating the shooting.

A resident called 911 at about 3:15 p.m. about a man lying in street with what the caller thought was a gunshot wound, Danville police reported.

No other details were provided Wednesday.

"We don't have any suspect information to release right now," said Danville Police Department spokesman Capt. Richard Chivvis.

Police and EMS arrived and found Fitzgerald, of Pittsylvania County, dead and his injuries were consistent with gunshot wounds, police reported.