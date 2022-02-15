Watch now: After historic lows, Danville crime goes up slightly in 2021

Homicides in Danville went up slightly in 2021 along with an increase in violent crime overall compared to 2020, according to the latest figures from the Danville Police Department.

But officials emphasized during a news conference Tuesday morning that the average number of crimes per year over the last three years is still much lower than those from 2016-18.

Also, the city’s clearance rates for cases, or arrests, far exceeded those of the FBI when it came to crimes across the board, according to the report.

Homicides increased slightly in Danville from 5 in 2020 to 7 last year, but that figure is a far cry from the 17 homicides the city saw in 2016.

All seven 2021 cases have been solved, as well as all five from 2020, according to the figures presented by Danville Police Capt. Steven Richardson.

Over the last three years, the number of homicides has been an average of 6.67 per year 2019-2021 — a 51% drop from an average of 13.7 per year the previous three years, Richardson pointed out.

Violent crimes including homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assaults increased by more than half (109 to 176) from 2020 to 2021, but saw a 51% reduction in 2019-21 compared to 2016-18, Richardson pointed out.

“That’s a number we can be happy with,” he said of the three-year decrease during the conference in the Danville City Council Chambers.

Danville Police Department Capt. Jerry Pace, Capt. David Whitley and Capt. Keith Thompson also presented statistics and delivered remarks.

There was an average of 132 violent crimes per year in the city from 2019-21, compared to an average of 267 annually the previous three years, according to the report.

As for the rise in violent crime from 2020-21, Richardson said, pointed to the “natural ebb and flow of crime” and more people were out and about last year following restrictions on gatherings in 2020.

“We’re coming off from historic lows, and people are moving about more freely,” he said.

Also, the department doesn’t approach crime on a year-by-year basis, but from week to week, he said.

“We cant control all our crime, but we can control our response,” Richardson said.

Officials credited the department’s new policing model implemented three years ago for helping to keep crime low compared to years past, especially 2016-18.

The model has included community engagement programs like HEART walks (Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma) in neighborhoods, holiday food and toy drives, and transformation of the former Green Street precinct to the PEACE community center.

Other programs have included neighborhood-oriented policing, a Lethality Assessment Protocol domestic violence response program and accountability to an agency for meeting the highest standards for law enforcement.

The department has also added a use-of-force sergeant position, and implemented constant review of best practices, training opportunities in de-escalation and added transparency through addition of a command-level review with a civilian panel to assess situations involving use of force.

The city had 17 homicides in 2016, 13 in 2017 and 11 in 2018 — a total of 41. There were 20 homicides in Danville from 2019-21.

Since 2018, 26 of 29 homicides have led to arrests. Seven previous or cold cases have been solved since 2018.

The city of Danville’s case clearance rate in 2021 was higher for crimes across the board than that of the FBI for homicide (38.6% higher), rape (15.3% higher) robbery (36.17% higher) aggravated assault (28.83% higher) and burglary (31.85% higher).

“For our department, from being in a place in 2017 when we were not working with the community to the levels that we are now, I’m really very proud that I’m able to share these numbers, especially these clearance numbers with you, as well as the general crime decline,” said Police Chief Scott Booth.

Robberies more than doubled from 2020 to 2021 from 12 to 30, according to to the crime report. All 12 cases from 2020 were cleared, with 20 of 30 cleared from 2021.

For the three years from 2019-21, the city saw a 67.4% drop compared to 2016-18, from an average of 69 per year to an average of 22 annually.

Aggravated assaults went up from 75 in 2020 to 111 in 2021, with 46 of the 75 cleared and 86 of 111 cleared.

“Many factors play into crime being committed, but [there’s a] greater than 81% chance of being caught if you choose to commit a violent assault in Danville,” the report states.

There was an average of 84.7 such incidents per year from 2019-21, a 47.5% drop from 2016-18, when there was an average of 161.33 annually.

Property crimes went up from 1,129 in 2020 to 1,255 last year. The three-year average per year from 2019-21 was 1,285, compared to an annual average of 1,662 from 2016-18 — a 23% decrease.

Property crimes include arson, burglary, larceny-theft and motor vehicle theft.

Opioid overdoses and deaths decreased from 56 and 6, respectively, in 2020, to 46 and four in 2021, according to the department’s figures.

