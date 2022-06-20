Watch now: App allows residents to view, post crime info in Danville

Neighbors can post and stay aware of crime and other suspicious activity in their community through an app being promoted by the Danville Police Department.

With the Neighbors by Ring app on their phones, users can report and find out about public safety issues, crimes, lost and found pets, weather conditions and community events, said Danville Police Department Lt. Johnny West.

West, who is encouraging residents to download the app from the app store on their phones, said the option is a way for neighbors to connect in the 21st century.

"We want to add another tool, so neighbors can collaborate with each other," West said during an interview at the police department Monday morning. "This is another step to get the public together on it [the app]. This is another way, in the 21st century, to bring neighborhoods together."

The app can be downloaded for free and accessed by anyone with a smartphone, and it is anonymous, he said.

The department receives notifications about posts, and can also post notifications and alerts for users in parts of the city, as well.

However, the app is not a substitute for calling 911 in cases of crimes and emergencies, he said. Users must not expect police to respond to scenes of incidents posted on the app, but should call 911, he said.

"This isn't another way of not calling us," West said. "We still want people to call us."

The police department has been signed up under the app since 2020, but hardly any residents have taken advantage of it, West said.

"There hasn't been that much activity because not many people knew about the app," he said. "We've had it, but nobody in the city has been using it."

West began getting the word out about the app as a new means of community engagement.

"I'm hoping to push this information out to people so they can be aware of what's going on," West said.

Residents must have the app in order to post or view information on it, West said. Posts can be shared on social media.

App users can create how large of an area within the city they would like to view, including parts of Pittsylvania County — as well as Caswell County, North Carolina — that border Danville, West said. Residents in those parts of the county can also use the app.

"The more people that are on it, the better the information sharing is going to be," West said.

