WATCH NOW: Danville police give demonstration on de-escalation training for officers

All sworn personnel within the Danville Police Department have completed de-escalation training in the last two months, a certification process that was initially planned for the early spring before the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the in-person class and demonstrations.

Though the department’s plans for this training dates back to before the death of George Floyd — a Minneapolis man who died in police custody in late May — the successful completion of the training comes during a period where police departments across the country are being questioned more than ever about their respective uses of force in response to Floyd’s death.

On Friday, the department invited members of its Clergy Patrol, the Chief’s Advisory Council, other local stakeholders and media members to participate in an abridged version of the de-escalation training to learn about how local officers are being taught to handle situations where people are either unarmed or armed with a weapon other than a firearm and may be experiencing a mental or other health crisis.

The training took place at Danville Community College's Regional Center for Advanced Technology and Training building.