WATCH NOW: Danville police give demonstration on de-escalation training for officers

All sworn personnel within the Danville Police Department have completed de-escalation training in the last two months, a certification process that was initially planned for the early spring before the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the in-person class and demonstrations.
Though the department’s plans for this training dates back to before the death of George Floyd — a Minneapolis man who died in police custody in late May — the successful completion of the training comes during a period where police departments across the country are being questioned more than ever about their respective uses of force in response to Floyd’s death.
On Friday, the department invited members of its Clergy Patrol, the Chief’s Advisory Council, other local stakeholders and media members to participate in an abridged version of the de-escalation training to learn about how local officers are being taught to handle situations where people are either unarmed or armed with a weapon other than a firearm and may be experiencing a mental or other health crisis.
The training took place at Danville Community College's Regional Center for Advanced Technology and Training building.
“I thought this was an opportunity just to learn a little more on the officer side, the training they’re using to be successful with their policing,” said Ty’Quan Graves, of both the Danville School Board and the Clergy Patrol, a program that allows church leaders in the area to ride along with police officers on duty. “Transparency and communication is key. The approach Chief (Scott) Booth and his department are trying to take is to not only handle situations, but handle situations effectively.”
Friday’s training session centered on communication tactics in the field when dealing with a person who may look to harm themselves or others. The lecture portion, handled in tandem by Cpl. Evan Wilson and officer Ben Crozier, was supplemented with a PowerPoint presentation and sometimes-graphic videos of officer interactions elsewhere in the country.
Not all actions seen in the videos are meant to be replicated, however.
“We don’t play these videos and say, ‘This is the way to do it 100% of the time,’” Crozier said. “We use it as, ‘Here’s a video of other officers. How would we do this differently if this happened to us?’”
Wilson added that the training has been very well received across the department so far.
“There’s been no one that’s resistant to it,” he said. “A large portion of the agency has actually come up and said, ‘This is amazing, this is stuff we’re doing already, basically what you’ve done is put a predefined label on what we’re doing already.’”
During the lecture portion, Wilson and Crozier explained how 911 dispatch descriptions of an incident can alter an officer’s expectations before arriving on scene. But regardless of how much or how little information officers have when they arrive, they must always attempt to remain calm, both in their emotions and in their actions.
One of the goals of the training is to reduce “tunnel vision” on the distressed individual and give officers more options for how to respond while also being mindful of the surrounding environment.
“You need to slow your breathing down, get your heart rate down — that’s going to open up your tunnel vision a little bit,” Crozier said. “When you start bringing your emotions down, your rational thinking is going to go back up.”
The session also touched on the concept of challenging conventional thinking. In the event an officer is responding to a person armed with a knife and threatening to harm themselves or others, the training says to not rush or aggressively engage with that person, which could escalate the situation. Instead of thinking, “We don’t have all day,” it’s better to recognize, Wilson said, that patience will likely bring about a safer outcome.
“We do have time unless the subject does something that requires us to act immediately,” he said. “We have time as long as there’s no immediate threat to public safety.”
That line of thinking gives officers more options for how to respond calmly to the situation. Responsibilities — such as diverting traffic, closing streets, convincing store patrons or neighbors to stay inside — can be spread out among the team on-site, and more resources — such as a negotiator or a mental health professional — can be called to the scene.
Wilson added that the officers are taught to strategically position themselves a safe distance away from an armed person so as to not alarm or threaten them. Officers are told to not have a fixed position or to “draw a line in the sand” that dictates when to respond with force.
“That is not the world we police in,” he said.
The training urges officers to be empathetic and make connections with these people who need help. They are taught to avoid the “hot buttons” that amplify an armed person’s frustration and instead focus on finding a “hook” that will calm them down and result in finding some common ground.
The end of the training session included a mock demonstration where Wilson and Crozier were responding to a distressed man outside of a storefront claiming to have recently been fired from his job there. Cpl. David Ferguson stepped in to act as the man armed with a knife.
During the demonstration, Wilson exemplified all of his talking points from the presentation — calm tone of voice, attempts to rationalize, gathering information — while Crozier stayed a safe distance away to act as a backup.
Senior Pastor Danny Campbell of The Tabernacle said following Friday’s session that he’s already seen some of these strategies being used on many of the ride-alongs he’s had with local officers.
“It’s been great seeing that,” he said. “Since police Chief Booth has been here, he’s emphasized engaging the community so that the community’s first interaction with police is not a negative one.”
Campbell left the session thinking that more information about how police officers are trained should be more readily available to city residents and children in schools.
“I thought some of the stuff in here was so good,” he said, “there ought to be a version of it taught in kindergarten, third, sixth and ninth grade just to get that understanding of what an officer is trying to do for you so that everybody goes home safely.”
