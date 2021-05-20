WATCH NOW: Danville police make arrest in deadly shooting

The victim, 19-year-old Jontavious Logan, was found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his chest near the K building of the apartment complex. Police responded to the scene following a report of someone having been shot, a news release from the Danville Police Department stated.

When police arrived, they immediately began rendering first aid and CPR. Logan was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A resident of the complex, along with her two children, told a harrowing story of trying to save Logan's life.

Joan Garcia, 41, said the incident occurred just outside her unit in the D building.

"When I saw him hit the ground, my daughter and my son and I started CPR," she said during an interview at the apartment complex Thursday morning.

Logan had a shotgun blast to his chest, Garcia recalled. He had blood on his neck and blood was coming out of mouth, nose and chest.

"We stayed on top of him until police arrived," she said. "I wasn't giving up on him."

For Shavone Logan, her son was her world.

"He meant a lifetime of love and caring," she said.