Watch now: No indictment in April shooting death at Danville's Cardinal Village

A grand jury on Wednesday chose not to indict the man accused in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Shafi Yassin Rasheed at Cardinal Village last month.

Danville Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Newman announced the grand jury's decision during a news conference at his office Wednesday afternoon.

"Mr. [Assante] McCain is not facing any criminal charges," Newman told reporters.

Newman had presented evidence to indict McCain on a charge of manslaughter.

"They did not indict Mr. McCain based on the evidence presented," Newman said.

Officers were called to Edmonds Street at 1:23 p.m. April 16. They found Rasheed suffering from three gunshot wounds, Newman said while providing a narrative of the events that day.

Rasheed was taken to Sovah Health-Danville, where he was pronounced dead at about 3:30 p.m., Newman said.

McCain called and told police he had shot someone at Cardinal Village. When police arrive at McCain's location, he hands them his weapon, a 9 mm firearm, Newman said.

Two 9 mm casings were found at the scene of the shooting, Newman said.

"He then tells officers in reference to what happened," Newman said.

At the time of the incident, McCain was with a woman, Lachele Wilson, with whom Rasheed had a child, Newman said. She had ended their relationship.

"They were on the outs," he said.

Also, "there's no evidence Mr. McCain and Mr. Rasheed knew each other at all," Newman said.

Before the shooting, Rasheed had sent multiple text messages to Wilson asking where she was and if she was with another man, Newman said.

"She had gone out with Mr. McCain," Newman said, adding that they went to grab some food and had returned to Wilson's residence, where Rasheed was waiting.

In video presented by Newman, Rasheed can be seen approaching McCain's vehicle on foot. When Rasheed reaches the driver's side door, he punches into the car twice before walking around the car to the passenger's side.

Newman, during his narrative, said that when McCain and Wilson had pulled up, McCain told her he did not want to deal with the father of her child and "didn't want any drama."

"Mr. Rasheed approaches the vehicle, he has a firearm in his hand," Newman said.

Words are exchanged at the driver's side door, where Rasheed punched into the vehicle with his firearm. McCain threw his arms up to protect himself. Rasheed's gun, a .22, falls into the car to the passenger's side, where Wilson is, Newman said. Rasheed punches into the car again.

Rasheed tells Wilson he wants his gun back. When talking to police, McCain told them he did not know at that point whether Rasheed got his gun back.

"That's when Mr. McCain gets out and shoots Mr. Rasheed," Newman said. "Mr. Rasheed runs off from the vehicle ... and is found on the ground."

McCain left the scene and called police about 10 to 12 minutes after the shooting. Wilson leaves the vehicle and runs into her house and still has Rasheed's gun.

Rasheed never fired his weapon, Newman said.

As to the manslaughter charge — instead of murder — Newman said there was no premeditation or malice on McCain's part and that Rasheed was the instigator.

Following the grand jury's decision, Newman and Danville Police Capt. David Whitley met with Rasheed's family and informed them and showed them the video of the incident, Newman said.

