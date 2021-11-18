Watch now: 'Once you get in the house, you stay in the house.' Fatal gunfire rattles Danville neighborhood again.

Carol Milam has lived in her home on Rocklawn Avenue in north Danville for 63 years.
She remembers sitting on the front lawn chatting with neighbors. But those days are long gone as the area has become less safe.
"We don't do that no more," Milam, 73, said during an interview at her front door Thursday morning, the day after the fatal shooting of 50-year-old Clarence James Martin Jr. just up the street. "Once you get in the house, you stay in the house."
Danville police have charged 43-year-old Khaleel Latwain Rodgers with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as the investigation into the deadly shooting on Rocklawn Avenue continues, a news release reported.
At about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 100 block of Rocklawn Avenue after receiving multiple 911 calls of shots fired.
Police found Martin, of Danville, suffering from a gunshot wound. Martin was taken to Sovah Health-Danville where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
Rodgers was the unnamed individual from a previous report who arrived at Sovah Health-Danville suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was still receiving medical treatment Thursday at a hospital facility for his injuries, according to the news release.
"To ensure the safety of everyone involved we will not be releasing any location information on Mr. Rodgers," police wrote in the news release.
The unnamed hospital providing care and local law enforcement have been informed of the felony warrants obtained against Rodgers. Danville police expect Rodgers to be transported back to Danville when his condition allows, the news release reported.
Danville Police Capt. Steve Richardson said he did not know the motive for the shooting.
"We do know that they knew each other," he said.
But Wednesday's shooting was not the first such incident in the neighborhood. Milam knows it all too well. In June 2015, her brother, Bennie Sigmon, was shot to death during a break-in at his home.
"My brother was shot in his front yard," Milam recalled. "I heard the gunshot."
In the early morning hours of June 4, 2015, 18-year-old Kadarius Kipree Ferrell was with Evin Shaw, 19, Jibri Pettus, 23, and Maurice Williams, 18, as they broke into residences and stole items. Sigmon came out of his house on nearby Rocklawn Place to see what the young men were doing. He would be fatally shot by Shaw.
Ferrell was sentenced to 20 years in prison, Shaw received 78 years, Williams was sentenced to 20 years and Pettus received 36 years for their roles in the break-ins and the killing of Sigmon.
"Over the last eight to 10 years, we have had more than one homicide on Rocklawn, unfortunately," Richardson told reporters just before a community walk held by police and other officials Thursday afternoon. "This is not normally an area that we'd not have a high call volume, as a department."
He said he was not sure why there have been three shootings in the area in 10 years.
H.E.A.R.T. walks are a collaborative effort where the Danville Police Department partners with Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services mental health experts to engage the local community after a traumatic event.
Law enforcement officers and DPCS counselors split up into groups, walked the community and knocked on doors to talk to residents.
The teams provide updates on the crime and suspect information, and ensure any questions and concerns are addressed. The walk is held to reduce fear and anxiety for the neighborhood, including offering services from trained behavioral health staff involved in the walk, or follow-up, if needed.
"We want to let everybody that lives here know what's going on," Richardson said. "We want lower anxiety. People are really concerned about their safety ... we want to let them know this was an isolated incident. We're not looking for anybody else."
But for Milam, the street's idyllic image in her mind has been tarnished.
"Our world is changing and it ain't for the better," she said. "This used to be one of the nicest streets in town."