Watch now: 'Once you get in the house, you stay in the house.' Fatal gunfire rattles Danville neighborhood again.

"To ensure the safety of everyone involved we will not be releasing any location information on Mr. Rodgers," police wrote in the news release.

The unnamed hospital providing care and local law enforcement have been informed of the felony warrants obtained against Rodgers. Danville police expect Rodgers to be transported back to Danville when his condition allows, the news release reported.

Danville Police Capt. Steve Richardson said he did not know the motive for the shooting.

"We do know that they knew each other," he said.

But Wednesday's shooting was not the first such incident in the neighborhood. Milam knows it all too well. In June 2015, her brother, Bennie Sigmon, was shot to death during a break-in at his home.

"My brother was shot in his front yard," Milam recalled. "I heard the gunshot."

In the early morning hours of June 4, 2015, 18-year-old Kadarius Kipree Ferrell was with Evin Shaw, 19, Jibri Pettus, 23, and Maurice Williams, 18, as they broke into residences and stole items. Sigmon came out of his house on nearby Rocklawn Place to see what the young men were doing. He would be fatally shot by Shaw.