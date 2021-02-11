WATCH NOW: Police arrest second suspect in Danville homicide; 19-year-old still wanted

A second suspect has been charged in connection with the Feb. 3 shooting death of Jaylan Fitzgerald in Danville.

Investigators arrested 20-year-old Earlquan Williams at his home Wednesday and charged him with second-degree murder, a police news release stated.

Authorities are still searching for Avion Burton, 19, who is also wanted for second-degree murder.

A resident called 911 Wednesday at about 3:15 p.m. Feb. 3 to report a man, later identified as Fitzgerald, lying in the 600 block of Cabell Street with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police said last week Fitzgerald, a resident of Pittsylvania County, and Burton grew up together.

"They knew each other growing up in the neighborhood, playing basketball, sports in the neighborhood," Danville Police Department Capt. Richard Chivvis told the Register & Bee. "They shared common interests."

Burton has gang connections, but it is unclear whether that played a role in the shooting, Chivvis said.

A handgun was used in the shooting, but Chivvis could not say how many times Fitzgerald was shot.