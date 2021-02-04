 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Police search for 19-year-old suspect in Danville homicide
0 comments
breaking editor's pick featured

WATCH NOW: Police search for 19-year-old suspect in Danville homicide

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Homicide

Danville police investigate a homicide at Cabell Street Wednesday that left a man dead from gunshot wounds. 

 John R. Crane/Register & Bee
Avion Burton

Avion Burton

Danville police are searching for a 19-year-old suspect in Wednesday's homicide on Cabell Street.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Avion Burton is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of 21-year-old Jaylan Fitzgerald, police wrote in a Thursday morning news release.

Police found Fitzgerald, of Pittsylvania County, lying in the 600 block of Cabell Street suffering from a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon. He died at the scene.

Fitzgerald and Burton knew each other, and police do not consider this a random act, the release stated.

Burton remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. However, they don't think he acted alone, so the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information on this case or Burton’s location may call 434-793-0000 or use our crime tips app CARE

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert