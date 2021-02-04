WATCH NOW: Police search for 19-year-old suspect in Danville homicide

Danville police are searching for a 19-year-old suspect in Wednesday's homicide on Cabell Street.

Avion Burton is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of 21-year-old Jaylan Fitzgerald, police wrote in a Thursday morning news release.

Police found Fitzgerald, of Pittsylvania County, lying in the 600 block of Cabell Street suffering from a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon. He died at the scene.

Fitzgerald and Burton knew each other, and police do not consider this a random act, the release stated.

Burton remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. However, they don't think he acted alone, so the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information on this case or Burton’s location may call 434-793-0000 or use our crime tips app CARE.