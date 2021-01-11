WATCH NOW: Residents near scene of Danville homicide say neighborhood is safe

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The walks, Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma, take place in communities that have recently experienced a homicide or tragedy. The purpose is to tell to have the department and other organizations meet with residents in neighborhoods affected by a traumatic event — such as a fatal shooting — within 24 to 72 hours after it happens.

"This is about educating the community and letting them know what happened," said Danville Police Chief Scott Booth.

The walks also provide an opportunity for the department to let neighbors know what services are available to them.

Just before the walk began, Capt. Jerry Pace gave about 20-25 participants — mostly members of the police department — talking points for the walk. The homicide was an isolated incident and there are no immediate safety concerns in the community, he told them to tell neighbors.

Officers and representatives from other organizations knocked on doors, introduced themselves and described what happened so residents would understand what occurred.

On Sunday night, the suspect left before police arrived on scene, but officers were able to track to him an area near Temple Avenue.

He was arrested after what police described as a brief foot chase.