WATCH NOW: 'Scary, definitely scary.' Employee in custody after manager is shot inside Danville store.

A 29-year-old manager of American Freight Furniture Mattress Appliance on Riverside Drive was shot Wednesday afternoon in Danville.
A suspect — 32-year-old Jaivon Alonzo Scott, an employee at the store — was taken into custody after he fled the scene and was chased down by three police officers, said Danville Police Department Capt. Richard Chivvis. He was apprehended behind AutoZone located nearby the shopping center housing American Freight.
The victim’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, Chivvis said. He was alert and transported to a hospital, but police did not specify if it was Sovah Health-Danville.
“He appears to be in good condition,” Chivvis said of the victim.
Police said Scott, of Danville, was on duty at the store when the shooting occurred. Other employees also were there, but no one else was injured.
The suspect is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in an occupied building, shooting a firearm a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Joyce Yan, owner of nearby First Taste Chinese Restaurant, called the incident “scary, definitely scary.”
“I hope everybody is OK,” she said.
Authorities converged on the scene shortly before 2:30 p.m. and erected crime tape around the front of the store at Riverside Centre. The shopping center is home to other retail stores, eateries, a bank and fitness center along a very busy Riverside Drive.
American Freight is a retail chain selling brand-name furniture, mattresses and home accessories, the company’s website states.
The shooting was reported at 2:24 p.m. and occurred inside the store.
A small-caliber firearm was recovered, Chivvis said.
At the scene, 29-year-old Teron Walker told the Danville Register & Bee he used to work at the store, but resigned about two or three weeks ago.
“I just hope he recovers soon,” Walker said of the manager.