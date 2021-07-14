WATCH NOW: 'Scary, definitely scary.' Employee in custody after manager is shot inside Danville store.

A 29-year-old manager of American Freight Furniture Mattress Appliance on Riverside Drive was shot Wednesday afternoon in Danville.

A suspect — 32-year-old Jaivon Alonzo Scott, an employee at the store — was taken into custody after he fled the scene and was chased down by three police officers, said Danville Police Department Capt. Richard Chivvis. He was apprehended behind AutoZone located nearby the shopping center housing American Freight.

The victim’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, Chivvis said. He was alert and transported to a hospital, but police did not specify if it was Sovah Health-Danville.

“He appears to be in good condition,” Chivvis said of the victim.

Police said Scott, of Danville, was on duty at the store when the shooting occurred. Other employees also were there, but no one else was injured.

The suspect is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in an occupied building, shooting a firearm a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Joyce Yan, owner of nearby First Taste Chinese Restaurant, called the incident “scary, definitely scary.”