WATCH NOW: Should the death penalty be put to death? The verdict is not unanimous.

"Once you remove that, you remove that deterrent from society," Nester said.

Capital punishment, in some cases, can also provide closure for relatives of murder victims, he said.

If the state does eliminate the death penalty, Newman said he hopes a mandatory life sentence for those convicted of capital - or aggravated - murder would be preserved.

On the other side

Danville Public Defender Joseph Schenk said, "Generally, I think it's a good thing to do away with the death penalty. I don't think it serves much purpose in today's society."

From a practical standpoint, death penalty cases simply require much more labor for attorneys, he said.

Not only do the defense attorneys have to attack the charges from every direction and fight for their client's innocence, he said, but attorneys also have to explore every avenue of mitigation.

"There's so much work involved, we stopped representing people in death-penalty cases," Schenk said. "We no longer had the manpower to take on those cases because of the workload."

The truest cost

And, Stanley wrote, the death penalty comes with more financial costs.