WATCH NOW: Suspect arrested in Danville homicide

Shavone Logan’s son left the house about 15 to 20 minutes before she received a call no mother would ever want to get.

“He was happy,” she said of her son’s mood just before she would later find out he had been fatally shot.

Police arrested a suspect, 19-year-old Majusty Miles, of Danville, in the homicide that happened at Purdum Woods Apartments at 1575 Richmond Blvd. at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Miles has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond in the Danville City Jail.

Neither of the men lived in Purdum Woods Apartments, according to police. Evidence at this point in the case indicates that Miles and Logan knew one another and the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between the two of them.

Danville Police Department Capt. Richard Chvvis told the Danville Register & Bee said the shooting was not gang-related.

The victim, 19-year-old Jontavious Logan, was found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his chest near the K building of the apartment complex. Police responded to the scene following a report of someone having been shot, a news release from the Danville Police Department stated.