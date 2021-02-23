WATCH NOW: Suspect surrenders after standoff spanning 7 hours in Pittsylvania County

Two other people who were in the residence had left the home voluntarily earlier during the stand-off, said Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office Capt. Gerald Ford, adding that they were not related to Dalton.

Vehicles from the county sheriff’s office, including a SWAT van, were at the scene. A vehicle from Pittsylvania County Emergency Management was also parked in the Wood General Merchandise parking lot at Strawberry Road and Franklin Turnpike.

Two Virginia State Police vehicles blocked Strawberry Road at Franklin Turnpike about a 1/5-mile from the home. The small home — partially obscured by pine trees — sat next to a field along the rural road. More than a half-dozen law enforcement officers could be seen on the property, along with several vehicles Tuesday afternoon.

Walter Wood, who used to own the store, said he did not know anyone who lived at the residence.

“I feel like with what’s going on now, I don’t want to talk about it,” Wood, 91, said of the standoff.

A mental health counselor was also on scene talking to Dalton.

At one point, a woman driving a Pittsylvania County Public Safety vehicle along Franklin Turnpike stopped and asked state troopers if anyone needed help. She continued on her way when they told her no assistance was needed.

