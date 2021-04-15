WATCH NOW: Suspect throws knife at deputy at Danville courthouse

A man armed with two knives ended up being taken to the hospital after authorities reported he threw one of them at a deputy stationed at a security checkpoint Wednesday afternoon in the Danville courthouse.

The incident occurred at around 1:20 p.m. when a man wearing a backpack entered the courthouse, a news release from the Danville Sheriff’s Office said.

The man became agitated after the deputy sheriff began asking him standard security and COVID-19 questions, authorities said in a news release. When the man turned to face a stand-up temperature station at the checkpoint, the deputy noticed what appeared to be a large knife in his waistband.

The man turned around and hid his hand from the deputy’s sight and positioned himself as if he had a weapon, the news release said.

The deputy pointed his weapon at the man and took cover and the man threw a knife at him, according to the news release. The knife missed the deputy by inches, hit a wall and fell to the floor.

Other deputies, who responded to a call for backup by the deputy, took the man into custody. The man had another, butcher-style knife — the one the deputy spotted in his waistband — the release said.