 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Suspect throws knife at deputy at Danville courthouse
1 comment
breaking featured

WATCH NOW: Suspect throws knife at deputy at Danville courthouse

{{featured_button_text}}

A man armed with two knives ended up being taken to the hospital after authorities reported he threw one of them at a deputy stationed at a security checkpoint Wednesday afternoon in the Danville courthouse.

The incident occurred at around 1:20 p.m. when a man wearing a backpack entered the courthouse, a news release from the Danville Sheriff’s Office said.

Suspect

A suspect is detained after authorities reported he threw a knife at a deputy at Wednesday afternoon in the Danville courthouse.

The man became agitated after the deputy sheriff began asking him standard security and COVID-19 questions, authorities said in a news release. When the man turned to face a stand-up temperature station at the checkpoint, the deputy noticed what appeared to be a large knife in his waistband.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The man turned around and hid his hand from the deputy’s sight and positioned himself as if he had a weapon, the news release said.

The deputy pointed his weapon at the man and took cover and the man threw a knife at him, according to the news release. The knife missed the deputy by inches, hit a wall and fell to the floor.

Other deputies, who responded to a call for backup by the deputy, took the man into custody. The man had another, butcher-style knife — the one the deputy spotted in his waistband — the release said.

The suspect, 62-year-old Danville resident Jay Weldon Miller, had a temporary detention order issued for him to be placed in a mental hospital.

“This was clearly an incident with the potential for a officer shooting scenario,” Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul said in the news release. “Deputy J.L. Turner should be commended for his actions during this incident. I am thankful it had a safe ending, and that no one was hurt.”

Charges may be pending.

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Californians 16 and up now eligible for vaccine

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert