Watch now: Tuesday morning shooting rattles Danville's Purdum Woods. 'It wasn’t a random act,' police said.

Tuesday morning's fatal shooting at Purdum Woods brought back a bad memory for Joan Garcia.

It was the second homicide at the Richmond Boulevard apartment complex in a year. Garcia and her children had administered CPR in a failed attempt to save the the man who was shot there in May 2021.

On Tuesday morning, she heard the gunshots that were fired during the shooting death 29-year-old Brandon Alexander Gore in the apartment building across from Garcia's.

"It's just a whole flashback," Garcia said at the scene.

Police have said the most recent incident was domestic in nature and not gang-related. They are searching for a person of interest in the case, 24-year-old Andrew Jovanni Menjivar, who had fled the scene on foot and was believe to be armed and still in the area.

"It wasn’t a random act,” Richardson said at the scene. “They knew each other.”

The shooting was reported at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday and is the third reported homicide in Danville this year.

Police responded to the complex for a call about a man being shot outside an apartment. Gore was found suffering from a wound in the breezeway of the K building, according to a news release from the Danville Police Department.

When Menjivar left the apartment, he was wearing a white tank-top-style T-shirt and still had a handgun, according to the news release.

"Police are actively searching for Andrew Menjivar at this time, including the use of a trained K9 for tracking," Danville Police Capt. Steve Richardson wrote in the news release Tuesday.

"We are actively tracking the suspect at this time," Danville Police Chief Scott Booth said at the scene. "I don't think the community needs to be scared at this point. We have a strong lead on the suspect and hopefully we will have them in custody shortly."

The two men were acquaintances, according to police.

Fifteen-year-old Javion Martin, who lives in apartment building D across from the building where the shooting took place, said he was watching television when the incident occurred.

"I heard the shots and saw the police coming in," Martin said.

Latanika Turner, who also lives in building D, said she was at a doctor's appointment when her son called and told her he heard gunshots.

"I told him to get away from the window," Turner recalled. "I came back and saw police cars."

One of the neighbors told her a body was there.

"It's definitely alarming," said Turner, who moved to Purdum Woods in December and has lived in Danville three years. "This is my first experience [with a shooting] since I've been in Danville."

Maintenance employee Rashad Moore was working at the complex when he heard a couple of shots.

"It was quick," he said of the succession of gunfire.

Moore, who has worked in maintenance for about seven months for the company that owns Purdum Woods, will not be deterred by the incident.

"Just keep working," he said. "That's the only thing we can do."

As for Garcia, she said she plans to move following the incident.

"It just don't seem like nothing's going to change," Garcia said.

As for the May 2021 fatal shooting, 20-year-old Majusty Miles pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony for the shooting death of Jontavious Logan.

Miles is serving a 9 1/2-year prison sentence for the crime.

Logan was found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his chest near the K building of the apartment complex.

As part of a plea deal, Miles pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, along with use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Miles’ sentence was 17 years — with 10 1/2 years suspended — on the second-degree murder charge and a three-year sentence on the firearm use charge, adding up to a total of 9 1/2 years in prison.

Logan, armed with a weapon, went to knock on the door of Miles’ girlfriend at the apartment complex on May 21, 2021. When Logan reached the bottom of the steps toward the apartment, Miles came out shooting at him, according to court testimony in August 2021 during a preliminary hearing in Danville General District Court.

After the shots were fired, Logan ran back up the steps, got to the top and collapsed, according to testimony. He had a gunshot wound to the chest.

The Danville Police Department is asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of Menjivar or may have seen him moving around Tuesday morning to contact the Danville Police Department by calling 911.

Although no direct threat to the public is known, the police department is asking citizens to contact 911 and avoid direct contact should they encounter Menjivar as he may still be armed.

Crime scene and investigators are actively working the crime scene and further updates will be released when they are available.

Anyone with information on Manjivar's location or who has information about the homicide may contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, through social media or use the department's crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.

