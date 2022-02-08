Watch now: Vehicle thefts surge in Danville

Car thefts have accelerated in the city, and the Danville Police Department is working to put the brakes on the trend.

After seeing 55 motor-vehicle thefts in 2020, the department reports there were 86 in 2021 — an increase by more than half. There have been 59 throughout Danville since October, said Danville Police Sgt. Dustin Shively.

"There's no particular area they're targeting," Shively said of the car thieves. "It's all over the city."

And the perpetrators are not selective, either. Any old or new car, truck or SUV is fair game for suspects, Shively said.

Incidents are occurring both at businesses and residences, with the increasing thefts attributed to both an uptick in people leaving unlocked cars running and unattended and more perpetrators looking for vehicles to steal, said Danville Police Department Lt. Stephen High.

"It's a perfect storm of both," High said.

Drivers leave their cars unlocked and running either to warm them up outside their homes or while making a quick purchase at a store.

"It becomes an easy target," he said.

Of the 2020 car thefts, just nine involved vehicles left running. But that number has skyrocketed to 35 since October, an increase from 16% of thefts to more than half since October, Shively said.

It takes only about 10 seconds for a suspect to locate a car, jump in and drive off, Shively said.

"It appears to be a crime of opportunity," he said.

The thefts appear to be for the purpose of taking the car for a joyride or getting from one place to another, High said. Thieves will drive the vehicles to a location and then leave them behind.

"When we find them [vehicles], they're either in good condition, broken down or wrecked," High said.

Nationwide, auto theft is at a historic high. 2020 had the most vehicle thefts in more than a decade, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

"Beginning in June 2020, the United States experienced a 13% increase in auto thefts, with 41 states seeing an increase over the previous year, a trend that has continued throughout 2021," according to the NICB website.

To prevent vehicle thefts, Danville police are urging drivers to take those extra few seconds to turn their cars off and lock the doors whenever they are out and about. Also, if someone leaves their car idling in front of their home to warm it up, they should have an extra set of keys so they can lock it.

"Criminals are targeting that, watching for that," High said.

In some cases, they will steal an idling car that has no keys in it, so when they stop somewhere and turn it off, they're unable to restart it. They then abandon the vehicle, he said.

"The car cannot be cranked back up once it's shut off," High said. "They just leave it."

It can take from two days to weeks to recover the stolen vehicle, Shively said. Of the 59 that have been taken since October, all have been recovered.

There's a backlog of cases involving stolen vehicles. It takes six to eight months to get DNA evidence processed at the forensics lab in Roanoke, Shively said.

In one case, a vehicle was stolen in Danville on Monday night and recovered a few hours later in Henry County, High said.

There have been several arrests for car theft, he said, declining to reveal how many for fear of jeopardizing any cases.

The department is implementing a program to cut down on those incidents, including posting on its Facebook page and putting out public service announcements on River City TV encouraging car owners to do their part to prevent thefts.

"We're trying to be proactive and get the public's assistance and prevent these crimes from being able to happen," High said.

Efforts to reduce vehicle thefts are being led by Shively, High and Sgt. Nicole Jeffries. The entire department is involved in tackling the problem.

"Since we noticed it being a prominent problem in October, this department has been all-hands-on-deck to combat this problem," High said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.