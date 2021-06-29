With help of DNA, cold Colorado case unthaws, leading police to Danville suspect serving time in another slaying

Steven Cumberbatch, the man who killed a woman in Danville in July 2008 and was sentenced to 40 years in prison, has been extradited to Colorado to face charges for the slaying a woman in Denver in 1994.

Cumberbatch, 59, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 7, 1994, death of 36-year-old Rita Desjardine, a news release from the Denver District Attorney’s Office stated.

Officials did not disclose when the suspect was transported to Colorado.

Her body was found in a motel room in Denver on the morning of Dec. 7, 1994. According to a Denver Police Department online cold case file, Desjardine had been staying at a transient hotel and was beaten to death before being discovered by housekeeping staff.

Denver police never gave up finding her killer, but the case remained unsolved until July 2018, when the department’s crime lab got a lead connecting Cumberbatch to DNA evidence at the scene, the Denver District Attorney’s Office reported.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A witness had reported seeing a man matching Cumberbatch’s description leaving the motel room before Desjardine’s body was discovered, the news release stated.