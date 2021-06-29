With help of DNA, cold Colorado case unthaws, leading police to Danville suspect serving time in another slaying

Steven Cumberbatch, the man who killed a woman in Danville in July 2008 and was sentenced to 40 years in prison, has been extradited to Colorado to face charges for the slaying a woman in Denver in 1994.
Cumberbatch, 59, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 7, 1994, death of 36-year-old Rita Desjardine, a news release from the Denver District Attorney’s Office stated.
Officials did not disclose when the suspect was transported to Colorado.
Her body was found in a motel room in Denver on the morning of Dec. 7, 1994. According to a Denver Police Department online cold case file, Desjardine had been staying at a transient hotel and was beaten to death before being discovered by housekeeping staff.
Denver police never gave up finding her killer, but the case remained unsolved until July 2018, when the department’s crime lab got a lead connecting Cumberbatch to DNA evidence at the scene, the Denver District Attorney’s Office reported.
A witness had reported seeing a man matching Cumberbatch’s description leaving the motel room before Desjardine’s body was discovered, the news release stated.
A $500,000 grant from the National Institute of Justice in 2019 has enabled the department’s cold case unit and its crime lab and the district attorney’s office in Denver to solve violent crime cold cases involving suspects who have been identified, but for which prosecutors have not yet been able to file charges, the news release stated.
“Violent crime cold cases are among the most challenging of all cases,” Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said in a prepared statement. “This federal funding was key to building the case that led to charging Steven Cumberbatch with the murder of Rita Desjardine.”
Carolyn Tyler, spokesperson for the Denver District Attorney’s Office, would not provide details on what led up to the homicide or why Cumberbatch faces two charges of first-degree murder.
“Because this is an open case pending before the courts, I am afraid that several of your questions I must respectfully decline to answer at this time,” Tyler wrote via email.
Cumberbatch was convicted of second-degree murder in January 2009 in Danville in the July 2008 stabbing death of Karen Adkins. He was sentenced the following March to 40 years in prison.
Officers had found Adkins on a front porch in the 100 block of Hamlin Avenue suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was taken to what was then Danville Regional Medical Center (now Sovah Health-Danville) and died later the same day.
Cumberbatch, who had time reduced from his sentence for good behavior, is scheduled for release in April 2043, said George Sisson, spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Corrections.