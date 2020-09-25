With pandemic stretching on, wheels of justice slowly turn with backlog in Pittsylvania County, Danville

As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into its seventh month, its effects continue to seep into everyday life, including how cases are process through the court system.
Across the state and the Dan River Region, jury trials are mostly on hold because jurisdictions do not yet have permission from the Supreme Court of Virginia to resume them.
These courtroom proceedings have been on hold since March, in part because speedy trial deadlines have been waived as a result of the pandemic. Normally, under Virginia law, incarcerated individuals have a right to a trial within five months of the preliminary hearing date or being indicted. For many cases, that process has slowed to a standstill.
“I couldn’t give you a number, but I know we’re backlogged,” Pittsylvania County Commonwealth Attorney Bryan Haskins said. “We haven’t been able to try cases for months. We spent several months not trying cases at all.”
Pittsylvania Circuit Court officials were unable to disclose how many jury trial cases are currently pending, but Danville Sheriff Michael Mondul confirmed there are more than 20 such cases in the city.
Mondul said the city jail’s inmate population was 252 as of Thursday afternoon, which is 18% over capacity.
He said part of that issue is that some awaiting jury trials may not be able to make bond, so they have to stay in jail. Compounding this problem was the fact that the Virginia Department of Corrections, for many months, could not transfer inmates out of city jails and into facilities with higher security, but that has recently started to be rectified.
“The Department of Corrections a week or two ago did start to take people again,” Mondul said, “and that’s really started to open that stream back up, because there’s a whole lot of people that belong there and not here.”
Regular bench trials are able to proceed, Haskins said, but more serious cases that might require a jury — therefore more people in a courtroom, where physical distancing might be more difficult — remain on hold.
“It’s just something we’re going to have to work our way through,” Haskins said. “The Supreme Court [of Virginia] suspended speedy trial deadlines, so we’re all kind of in limbo.”
The process of resuming jury trials begins with a plan submitted by circuit court judges to the Supreme Court of Virginia for its approval. To date, only six jurisdictions — Norfolk, Henrico, Prince William, Stafford, Alleghany and Fairfax — have received that clearance.
In each plan, judges must detail how courtroom procedures will be monitored for safety and what health guidelines will be implemented. Included in the previously accepted plans are notes on temperature checks, cleaning protocols, jury deliberation and lunch areas, mask requirements, sidebars at the bench and signage around the courthouse, among many other topics. In addition to discussions of local COVID-19 data, the plans also include pictures of distanced seating arrangements, hallway traffic flows, building layouts and more.
Mondul confirmed that Danville Circuit Court judges have submitted a plan but that it required more edits and will need to be resubmitted.
“Everybody in this building wants to get things rolling,” he said. “Our judges are eager to get back to doing this so we can, one, obviously [address the] due process of the defendants and victims and everybody involved, and then from our end, of course, we’ve got stagnation in our jail because of [this delay].”
Haskins said preparing for cases has also taken on a new look during this time of uncertainty.
“It’s harder to meet with victims and witnesses face-to-face,” he said. “There’s also the complication that witnesses are not allowed to hang out in the courtroom, like people who want to come watch a trial is very limited. Family members of victims and defendants are limited in how many can be in the courtroom.”
If defendants waive their constitutional rights to a jury trial, that could expedite the process, but Haskins said commonwealth attorneys will sometimes lobby for the jury if they believe it will be more effective.
“The problem is it slows down the court docket, so you save it for the cases where you feel it’s going to have a better impact, like murder, for example, as opposed to just grand larceny,” he said. “I’d love to have juries hear all the cases, but we don’t have the timing or the court space for it.”
