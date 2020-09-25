With pandemic stretching on, wheels of justice slowly turn with backlog in Pittsylvania County, Danville

Mondul confirmed that Danville Circuit Court judges have submitted a plan but that it required more edits and will need to be resubmitted.

“Everybody in this building wants to get things rolling,” he said. “Our judges are eager to get back to doing this so we can, one, obviously [address the] due process of the defendants and victims and everybody involved, and then from our end, of course, we’ve got stagnation in our jail because of [this delay].”

Haskins said preparing for cases has also taken on a new look during this time of uncertainty.

“It’s harder to meet with victims and witnesses face-to-face,” he said. “There’s also the complication that witnesses are not allowed to hang out in the courtroom, like people who want to come watch a trial is very limited. Family members of victims and defendants are limited in how many can be in the courtroom.”

If defendants waive their constitutional rights to a jury trial, that could expedite the process, but Haskins said commonwealth attorneys will sometimes lobby for the jury if they believe it will be more effective.

“The problem is it slows down the court docket, so you save it for the cases where you feel it’s going to have a better impact, like murder, for example, as opposed to just grand larceny,” he said. “I’d love to have juries hear all the cases, but we don’t have the timing or the court space for it.”

