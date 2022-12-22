With thefts from vehicles surging in Danville, police take warning to neighborhoods

Reports of thefts from vehicles have doubled in 2022 from last year, and the Danville Police Department is warning residents.

Police knocked on doors Wednesday afternoon on Arlington Road off Kemper Road in Danville to give residents a heads-up on the dangers of leaving cars idling and unattended at convenience stores or while getting ready for work in the morning.

"It's just a little reminder to lock your doors and hide away your valuables," said Lt. Eric Ellis, during the department's Stop, Pop and Lock It event in the southwest Danville neighborhood.

There have been 258 reports of thefts from motor vehicles this year — double the 128 reported in 2021, said Danville Police Department spokesperson Matt Bell.

However, the number of vehicles hit is likely even higher since one report can include multiple cars, Bell pointed out.

The thefts are not concentrated in one area but are happening at random all over the city, Bell said.

"We've had problems in the past few years," Ellis said at the event. "This [Arlington Road] is another area we've had problems with. Lock your doors, because you might the next victim."

The winter months especially pose a risk for car owners leaving their vehicles idling unattended outside to warm up while they get ready for work, Ellis said.

Also, failing to turn off and lock your car while dashing into the store for a minute or two to pick up a few items can result in theft of items, or worse, a stolen vehicle, the department warns.

Thieves on the lookout for easy targets do not need much time at all to snatch a purse from a front seat or take a car for a joy ride.

"It doesn't take but a second," Ellis said.

There have been 15 car thefts in the last month, he said.

In the 28 days leading up to mid-November, there were 37 thefts from vehicles, according to figures from the police department. In the same timeframe, 13 vehicles were reported stolen.

There were nearly 60 vehicles reported stolen from October 2021 to early February, Danville Police Department Sgt. Dustin Shively said earlier this year. In 2021, 86 motor-vehicle thefts were logged, an increase from 55 in 2020’s pandemic year.

Danville Police Department Lt. Johnny West told the Register & Bee last month that thefts tend to ramp up from late October to early March.

“People are looking in there and trying to see things they can pick up and walk away with,” he said.

Officials urge residents to lock valuables in the trunk, out of sight of potential perpetrators. In addition, things like identification, credit cards and weapons should never be left inside a vehicle.

Perpetrators are not only stealing from unlocked vehicles, but breaking into locked cars with valuables in sight.

In October, police announced they would be beefing up patrols for an expected climb in thefts from vehicles during the cold months. The city’s law enforcement planned to increase its presence at convenience markets and shopping centers.

In September, police arrested several suspects in connection with thefts of motor vehicles as well as firearms and personal items left in unlocked vehicles.

Last month, a suspect was arrested in connection with a string of vehicle thefts across the city.

For thieves, unlocked vehicles provide ample opportunities to get something for free, Bell said.

"It's just an easy way for people to get easy money — credit cards, cash, change," Bell said. "It's an unfortunate thing to say, but it's a quick way to make a buck."