The man who died in Wednesday night's homicide had been arguing with another person — other than the individual who shot him — before being fatally wounded, the Danville Police Department reported.

But police would not release any other details in the incident Thursday morning.

"I can't get into any detail on anything else," said department spokesperson Matt Bell. "It's all part of the investigation."

The 27-year-old Danville man, Andreiu D. Barley, died after an exchange of gunfire with a 17-year-old Wednesday night in Danville, authorities reported.

It marks the sixth homicide in Danville this year and comes amid a recent rise in gun violence in the city.

It was about 10:30 p.m. when offers were called to the 200 block of Southland Drive for a call of shots fired.

That's where they found Barley suffering from a gunshot wound, a news release reported.

Barley was taken to Sovah-Health Danville, where he was pronounced dead.

"Following an argument with another individual, Barley initiated an exchange of gunfire with a 17-year-old juvenile male, who was located inside a vehicle," police wrote in a news release. "Witnesses say Barley and the juvenile knew each other."

After responding to Southland Drive, police were sent to the 1100 block of Franklin Turnpike for a report of a vehicle that had been shot into.

"After further investigation, the vehicle was tied to the shooting on Southland Drive," police wrote.

Bell would not say whether the shooting was gang- or drug-related.

The unidentified juvenile has been charged with underage possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm within the city limits and reckless handling of a firearm.

No other suspects are sought and police are still investigating.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.