As someone who has been through 15 years of recovery from substance use and incarceration, Deborah Coles still faces societal barriers.

But the Danville Police Department’s Incarceration Doesn’t Define Us program has provided her an opportunity to speak out for her right to be a productive member of society, Coles said during a speech at the Danville Police Department headquarters Tuesday morning.

“Resources are available to me that I had no idea of before I took this class,” Coles told attendees during a graduation ceremony for a group of formerly incarcerated residents who completed the program.

The event, also attended by about 20 to 30 community members and friends and relatives of graduates, was held in the police department’s gymnasium. Past graduates of the program also attended.

Coles was one of 10 people who received certificates for completing the eight-week program that provides help with housing, job-readiness, education options, interview skills, filling out resumes and job applications, budgeting and other skills.

“You all have worked so hard and have stayed committed, showed responsibility and accountability and I am just so glad that I get to stand here offering this graduation to you today,” Ashtyn Foddrell, the department’s community relations liaison who heads the program, told graduates during her remarks.

The police department established the program in September 2021. It’s offered to anyone who has been previously incarcerated and is also provided under substance abuse programs.

“The only criteria [for entering the program] is that they have been previously incarcerated,” Foddrell told the Danville Register & Bee. “But now I’m teaching it for substance-abuse programs. We have learned that it helps for people who are struggling in different ways.”

The eight-week program “is basically a one-stop shop for individuals to get help with resources,” she added.

Danville Police Chief Scott Booth told the Danville Register & Bee the department developed the program as a way to work with formerly incarcerated residents returning to the community. Foddrell “did a great job designing this program,” Booth said.

“This is really equipping folks with life skills that are going to help them not only get back into the community as productive citizens, but also develop strong relationships with the police department, and that is very important,” Booth said. “All of our programs are about developing strong relationships, trust and legitimacy with the police department.”

Elmer Wiles, another graduate who spoke at the ceremony, said thinking about incidents involving police brutality can dampen people’s spirits and make them wonder if anything positive can come of a police department.

But Wiles expressed appreciation for what the department has done for him through the program.

“I’m grateful to be standing here as a graduate of the fourth graduating class,” Wiles said, adding that he has learned how to write a resume, fill out job applications and rental applications.

The program will help lead to decreased conviction rates and increase partnerships in the community, he said.

During her remarks, Coles said program has given her an opportunity to speak out for the “right to be a responsible, productive member of society.”

“Barriers in housing, jobs, salaries and education have become within my reach,” Coles said.

Booth also spoke to graduates, telling them that everyone working together makes things better. He told them he hoped they have grown and acquired the skills that will help them re-enter the community.

He also pointed to a societal bias against people who have been incarcerated in the past or who may not have a certain level of education, or for other reasons.

“In our society, we have a tendency to write people off, sometimes for the way they look, sometimes for their past, whether they’re a felon or not, their level of education, what have you,” Booth said. “We’re not going to write you off in the Danville Police Department, okay. We want to work with you.”