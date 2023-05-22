Though white people make up less than half of Danville's population, they make up 75% of the city's police force, according to October 2022 figures from the Danville Police Department.

The department provided the figures to Type Investigations and Lee Enterprises, which owns the Danville Register & Bee, following a Freedom of Information Act request.

For the Danville Register & Bee, the city's police department and the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's office were surveyed, but the sheriff's office did not respond.

According to figures provided by the police department, three-quarters (89) of its 118 sworn members identify as white and 22%, or 26, identify as Black.

Diversity underrepresentation in policing Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 from nearly 120 law enforcement agencies in 14 states shows frequent disparity in the racial and ethnic makeup of the agencies compared to the communities they are hired to protect and serve.

Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 from nearly 120 law enforcement agencies in 14 states shows frequent disparity in the racial and ethnic makeup of the agencies compared to the communities they are hired to protect and serve.

Each respective race's representation on the police force is out of proportion to that of their share of the city's population, according to figures.

Data from the U.S. Census shows that Danville's white population is 41%, while the city's Black population is 49%. About 5% are Hispanic/Latinx, 1.5% are Asian/Pacific Islander, and 5% are biracial, according to Census figures.

People of color, though a majority in Danville, are under-represented in the police department, especially among ranked officers. Of the agency's 43 ranked officers, just seven are people of color, according to figures from the department. Two of its four command staff are people of color.

Just three sworn members of the city's police force identify as Hispanic/Latinx.

As for gender, 100 of the department's sworn members identify as male and 18 identify as female.

Statewide, the Virginia State Police has even lower representation from people of color, with just 9.13% (176) of its 1,927 sworn members identifying as Black.

White people make up 85%, or 1,638, of the Virginia State Police's sworn members. There are 59 sworn Hispanic members, who comprise about 3%, 28 (1.45%) Asian/Pacific Islanders, five who are Native American (0.26%) and 21 who are biracial (1.45%).

There are 724 sworn members who are ranked officers, of whom 83 are people of color.

About 60% of the state's population is white, while 20% is Black, 10.2% is Hispanic/Latinx, 7.3% Asian/Pacific Islander, 3.4% biracial and 0.6% Native American.

Photos: Small, peaceful gathering of Black Lives Matter advocates make way through downtown Danville BLM 3.jpg BLM 1.jpg BLM 2.jpg BLM 4.jpg BLM 5.jpg BLM 6.jpg BLM 7.jpg BLM 8.jpg BLM 9.jpg BLM 10.jpg Gallery Hide Titles