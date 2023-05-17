Police officers knocked on doors and talked to residents in the Hughes Street neighborhood in south Danville following the city’s third homicide of the year Sunday.

The Danville Police Department conducts H.E.A.R.T. — Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma — walks in areas that have recently experienced a violent or otherwise traumatic incident.

“It gives us an opportunity to reach out here, touch base with these residents and let them know what happened, and just let them know we’re here for them,” Danville Police Deputy Chief Chris Wiles reminded officers gathered at the corner of Hughes Street and Wooding Avenue just before the walk began Tuesday afternoon.

During the walks, officers also inform residents about available resources for services, including counseling.

Authorities responded to a call of shots fired at about 11 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Hughes Street. When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Randy Lamar Womack, of Danville, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police wrote in a news release.

Womack was taken to Sovah Health-Danville where he was pronounced dead.

Thirty-four-year-old Omar Rashad Chandler, of Danville, has been charged with second-degree murder following the incident.

More charges are possible for Chandler, who is being held in the Danville City Jail under no bond.

Just before the walk, Danville Police Capt. Keith Thompson told officers the shooting was not a random act of violence, but was “targeted, specific to the individual that received the gunfire.”

Thompson said investigators are not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.

Danville Police Spokesman Matt Bell did not say what the motive was for the shooting.

“It’s all part of the investigation,” Bell said. “Any other details will come out during trial.”

This marks Danville’s third homicide and the second in two weeks. On May 1, 37-year-old Marcus Hairston died in a shooting at Woodside Village Apartments.

Two individuals — labeled as “persons of interest” — are in custody in connection with that incident. Both people are being held on unrelated charges, authorities reported earlier this month.

It was in the early morning hours May 1 when Danville police officers responded to Woodside Village Apartments in the 1300 block of Piney Forest Road.

When they arrived, they found Hairston shot. Officers administered CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in that incident.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.