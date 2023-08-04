Thirty-three-year-old Patrick Duffy was a naive, trusting young man who moved from the Los Angeles area to Danville for a new life.

But that life would be cut short on Aug. 16, 2022, when he was gunned down by 19-year old Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver at 308 Halifax St.

“I go to bed and hope to feel his hug in some dream,” Patricia Duffy said of her late son during testimony at Oliver’s sentencing hearing in Danville Circuit Court on Friday morning.

However, when she wakes, it’s like the movie “Groundhog Day,” just the same day repeating itself without her son.

“It is another day without Patrick in my life,” Patricia Duffy said.

After about two hours of tearful, emotional testimony from Duffy’s family, as well as relatives of the now 20-year-old Oliver, Judge James Reynolds sentenced him to 100 years in prison for second-degree murder, robbery resulting in serious injury or death, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

Fifty-two years of that sentence were suspended, leaving Oliver to face 48 years in prison.

Duffy’s relatives, who traveled from California, Pennsylvania and North Carolina to attend Friday’s hearing, recalled a humorous young man full of joy who loved the outdoors.

He enjoying hunting, camping and fishing and working on his 1965 Ford Mustang with his grandfather. He also wrestled and played football and rugby when he was younger.

“Although Patrick was a small person, he had a huge heart,” his father Jim Duffy testified.

Diagnosed with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder as a child and believed by his family to be on the autism spectrum, Patrick had a faith in others’ better nature and was easily taken advantage of, his relatives said. He sold marijuana in California, but he couldn’t afford the high cost of living there, Jim said.

He decided to move to Danville after someone he talked with online told him the rent was cheap and the drug was more sparse in the area.

“On his initial drive to Danville, he was excited for what his future might hold,” said Patrick’s aunt, Erin Duffy Allen.

Patrick was scheduled to visit her 11 days after the incident, she said.

“Patrick always came over in peace with a big smile,” Duffy Allen said. “He never saw it coming and neither did we. He was a lover, not a fighter.”

Jim Duffy said he was “loud and proud” of the marijuana he was selling.

“He was extremely naive,” he said.

Patrick’s older brother, James Duffy, said Patrick “shared good humor and joy with everyone he knew.” He was likely autistic, having difficulty assessing or picking up on social cues, he said.

“My brother didn’t have a plan,” James said. “He was guided by his heart.”

Patrick was “cruelly taken advantage of,” James added.

His family warned him of the risks of growing and selling marijuana, James said. Patrick also smoked it to self-medicate, he added.

Jim Duffy, a public defender, gave an account on the stand of what happened in the moments leading up to his son’s murder.

Patrick Duffy went to Oliver’s friend’s home “to make this deal,” Jim said.

“They lured him into that home,” he said. “He thought it would all be fine.”

However, one person was wearing a ski mask and one person had a gun when he showed up at the house, Jim Duffy said.

“Patrick didn’t understand he was already trapped,” he said.

Oliver told Patrick, who was armed, to hand over his gun.

“When Mr. Oliver had both guns, he turned them on Patrick,” Jim Duffy said, adding that Oliver told Patrick to hand over the marijuana.

When he wouldn’t give Oliver the marijuana, Oliver shot Patrick Duffy in the heart — “the biggest part of his 5-foot, 6-inch, 130-pound frame,” Jim said.

He didn’t need to be overpowered by Oliver, he added.

“But life was cheap that day in that part of Danville,” Jim said. “Patrick’s gullibility and trusting nature cost him his life.”

Jim Duffy told the court of the toll Patrick’s death has had on the family.

“My wife of 36 years is no longer the happy, light-hearted person she once was,” he said, adding that he is wakened by her wailing and nightmares every night.

Patrick’s young son will grow up without his father, Jim said, breaking down in tears and stopping to wipe them away at one point.

“The impact of losing Patrick has been heavy on us,” said Patricia Duffy.

Calling Oliver’s acts selfish, malicious and brutal, Patricia said, “It sickens me that someone could plan to rob someone like this.”

“He robbed me, he stole the life I gave birth to and raised and loved,” she said.

Patrick’s younger sister Shannon Duffy said, “I can’t call him, I can’t text him, I can’t talk to him.”

She also recalled how he would be the first person to wish her happy birthday.

“I miss him being the first person to wish me happy birthday,” Shannon said. “I miss him beating me to wishing someone else a happy birthday first.”

Since Patrick’s death, she has to take medications to be able to sleep at night, to lessen the nightmares.

“It’s prescribed for people with PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder],” she said.

Patrick will no longer get to go on fishing trips with his grandfather, be there for his pet dogs anymore or participate in his young son’s life, Patricia said.

“I wonder if he [Oliver] knows the pain he has brought to his own mother and father,” Patricia Duffy said. “I am sick with grief, over this unnecessary suffering, this unnecessary despair. I have been given a life sentence of suffering.”

She said she hoped Virginia’s penal system will teach Oliver empathy.

Oliver’s aunt, Lavinia Lee, said of Oliver, “He just got on the wrong path. He’s not a bad person, he’s not a monster.”

His mother, LaShawnne Cabell, said he had a good relationship with his children. He had worked at Pizza Hut in South Boston and at Cookout in the past.

He was one of the first group of young people to complete the Project Imagine program in Danville, which steers youth away from gang activity and teaches workforce skills.

Oliver was interviewed by the Danville Register & Bee at the time in 2018.

When his work with the program was complete, he said he was thankful to everyone who motivated him to see it through.

“It feels good to know how proud they are of us,” he said in 2018.

During her testimony, Cabell apologized to Duffy’s family.

“I want to apologize to the victim’s family on behalf of my family and my son,” she said.

Two lives were lost that day, Patrick’s and her son’s, she said.

“I just ask the judge to have mercy on him,” Cabell said.

Oliver’s stepfather, Phillip Hairston, said, “It’s tragedies on both sides, on both sides of the field.”

Hairston pointed to the harsh circumstances Oliver grew up in that led to the incident.

“Marte is a beautiful son,” he said. “God bless us all. God have mercy on us all.”

“Son, I love you,” he told Oliver. “We all make mistakes. I hope and pray, son, you get to see another day and make it right.”

After his statements, Hairston hugged Duffy’s relatives and apologized to them.

“My apologies,” he whispered to each one as he embraced them. “My apologies.”

Oliver’s attorney, Jason Eisner, tried to pin the blame on the fact that Duffy had a gun.

“He knew Mr. Duffy had a gun,” Eisner told the court. “This was the reason it happened in the first place.”

He also argued that Duffy was armed with more weapons than Oliver, by carrying a knife as well. He attacked Oliver with it and that’s why Oliver shot him, Eisner said.

Also, Oliver endured violence at his home regularly while growing up, Eisner said.

“It’s the world that he knows,” Eisner said, arguing that Oliver should be given credit for taking responsibility for his actions.

But Oliver has already been given credit by not being charged with first-degree murder, said Bo Palmore, senior assistant commonwealth’s attorney.

He also pointed to offenses Oliver committed in the past — grand larceny, burglary, petit larceny, shoplifting.

“He was given opportunities to change and he made the deliberate choice not to,” Palmore said. “His choices led to the death of Patrick Duffy.”

He also brought a 14-year-old along to commit a robbery, Palmore said.

Just before sentencing Oliver, Reynolds asked him if he wanted to make a statement to the court.

“No sir,” Oliver said, before being sentenced.

Calling Oliver’s killing of Duffy an act of cowardice, Reynolds told him, “He deserved to live his life, to interact with his family, to be a loving son, a loving brother, a loving father. That was taken away from him in an instant when you shot him in the chest.”

Reynolds also pointed out Oliver’s lack of remorse over the murder.

“It’s significant that there is no expression of remorse,” he said. “There is no expression of regret by you. It’s hard to fathom how somebody could do what you did and not regret it.”

Oliver was raised by a single mother and grew up in poverty, but the majority of people who grow up in those circumstances do not kill someone for a bag of marijuana, Reynolds said.

“I have a duty to this community to send a message to you that this type of conduct cannot be tolerated,” he said just before handing down the sentence.