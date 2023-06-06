Against the backdrop of Gun Violence Awareness Day, Danville Police Department Chief Scott Booth made a vow and asked residents in the city to join him.

“We, as a community, will do everything that we can to end gun violence,” he said at a Friday event sponsored by Mothers Stronger Twogether, an organization with dozens of members who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

“No more lost lives,” Booth said.

When he was asked to speak, Booth ushered other members of the force to stand with him.

“I don’t like to talk to you, I like to talk with you,” he explained. “This is your team, this is your community.”

The police chief explained that gun violence touches “every corner” of society and impacts people of all ages.

It increases death and creates a spike in domestic violence.

“It places children and young people at increased risk of physical harm,” he said, also noting it disproportionately impacts people of color.

Each year, there are 17,000 gun-related homicides across the United States. When suicides are added, the number leaps to 40,000.

“Let that sink in for a second,” he said in a somber voice.

“You have my word that the men and woman of the Danville Police Department, many of whom stand with me today, will do everything within our power to reduce the number of gun violence incidents in our community and save every life that we can,” he said.

But he quickly noted they can’t do it alone. That’s why they look for partners — like the Mothers Stronger Twogether organization — elected officials and residents.

So far this year, three homicides in Danville are attributed to gun violence. All victims were men.

“People, keep these young men and their families in your thoughts and prayers,” he said.

The leading cause of death among Black males ages 17-29 in the United States is gun violence, the Rev. William Avon Keen, pastor at Traynham Grove Baptist Church, said.

“Most Black males are killed by a Black male,” Keen explained. Most of the time the crimes are committed by people they know.

“The police department needs to be commended in Danville just for the reason that they helped reduce the violence in the city,” Keen said, referencing the record number of slayings — 16 — in 2016.

Keen suggested putting what’s known as “homicide centers” in each community of Danville in such places as churches or schools. The idea is to have a place to take “young males” and talk to them about the “value of life,” he said.

“When we have conflicts in the school or community,” that’s when they should be brought to the center for conflict resolution. This would help to keep violence from escalating.

There’s also an issue with language that needs to be addressed in the community, Keen said. For example, people will just blurt out “I’m going to kill you.”

That’s a mindset he wants to change.

Mary Barnes, vice president of Mothers Stronger Twogether, said the group works to make Danville a safer place and praised the efforts by Booth and his officers.

“There are things that are happening today that no one should go through or experience,” she said Friday. “There’s a better way of life than what we have seen lately.”

The organization formed in 2017 serves as a support group for members, many who have had children killed at the hands of gun violence.

“We believe you need to walk the walk, more than talk the talk,” Barnes said. “It never gets any easier when you learn of lives that are cut short by the tragedy of an untimely, senseless death.”

Barnes presented Booth with a Mothers Stronger Twogether shirt and officially made him a member.

“Stop the killing, start the healing,” Keen repeated at the end of Friday’s service.