Pittsylvania County authorities are searching for a suspect after a Wednesday night armed robbery at a Food Lion just outside the Danville city limits.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at about 10:30 p.m. after a suspect wearing a mask was observed running from the store located at The Market Square Shopping Center along North Main Street carrying a firearm and cash register.

"Food Lion employees confirmed they had been robbed at gunpoint," officials wrote in a news release.

About $1,300 in cash was taken.

Deputies responded to the scene and were unable to locate the unidentified suspect, police reported.

Authorities said the man was wearing black pants a grey hoodie and a face mask. He may have possible be in a silver Chevrolet Impala.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7931 or Crime Stoppers at 800-791-0044.

Callers may remain anonymous and could receive up to $5,000 cash reward upon the arrest and conviction of the suspect.