A suspect wanted in bank robberies in Danville and North Carolina has been arrested, authorities announced Saturday.

Jimmy Nathaniel Brown, 61, of Yanceyville, North Carolina, was captured by the Caswell County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office, Matt Bell, a spokesperson for the Danville Police Department, confirmed to the Register & Bee.

A news release early Saturday morning simply stated Brown was arrested overnight, and Bell said he didn’t know a specific time.

Brown was charged in connection with a July 20 robbery of Carter Bank & Trust on South Main Street in Danville. He also was wanted in another bank robbery four days later in Burlington, North Carolina.

In Danville, Brown is facing charges of robbery, threats to bomb or damage buildings and grand larceny, the Danville Police Department reported.

It was shortly before 1 p.m. July 20 when a suspect — wearing a white shirt, ball cap, jeans and COVID-19 mask — robbed the bank in the southern part of Danville. Police said he was driving a white work van that had North Carolina tags.

No other details surrounding the robbery have been released.

Another suspect — Kristian Baldwin, a 36-year-old from Yanceyville, North Carolina — also was charged in the armed robbery of Select Bank in Burlington, North Carolina, on July 24.

Baldwin was arrested July 28 and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. She was taken to the Alamance County, North Carolina, Detention Center and held under a $100,000 bond.

Burlington officials believe that Baldwin was the driver of the vehicle in that robbery after viewing video surveillance around the area of the bank.

“The suspect in the robbery left Select Bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and communicated that he had left a bomb,” Burlington authorities wrote in a news release. “The Greensboro Police Department Bomb Squad responded and was able to determine that there was no bomb.”

On July 25, a search warrant was executed at Brown’s home by the Burlington Police Department.

Authorities in Burlington and Danville worked together to link the suspect to both robberies. Danville Police Department also worked the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office during the investigation.

Danville police did not mention Baldwin as being charged, but Burlington officials noted “It is likely that the two suspects will face charges from the Danville Police Department.”

Burlington officials did not detail the exact charges lodged against Brown, who was facing extradition back to Virginia as of Saturday.

“The Danville Police Department thanks the community for their help and assistance during this investigation,” police wrote in Saturday’s news release.

Danville officials ask anyone with information to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.